Kumar Vishwas mesmerises audience on Day 2 of UP Mango Festival

Despite sultry weather conditions, people in large numbers waited for famous Hindi poet Kumar Vishwas who later entertained them on the second day of the UP Mango Festival 2025 here on Saturday. More than 3,000 people clapped and cheered for Vishwas as soon as he entered the stage, waving and greeting the audience with folded hands. Famous Hindi poet at the UP Mango Festival 2025 in Lucknow on July 5. (Sourced)

Even though the programme began with a delay of over two hours, once Vishwas rendered his first poem—’Muskurati Zindagi Chahiye, Shabd Ki Jagrat Kahani Chahiye’, it left the audience spellbound. Poets Sudeep Bhola, Dinesh Bawra and Padmini Sharma also presented their poems during the programme and won applause.

Pratiksha Bajpai, 35, who had come from Rae Bareli, said she came early to get a seat. “As soon as I came to know about Kumar Vishwas’ live show, I thought of taking a day off to get a glimpse of my favourite poet. I really enjoyed listening to him,” said Bajpai.

Sanika Singh, 20, who has been a regular visitor to the mango festival, said she had planned the visit for the last few days but she was amazed to know that Vishwas was performing live. “Watching the poets reciting their poems mesmerised me. I made several clips for social media so that more people can hear the excellent works of literature,” she added.

UP minister for horticulture, agricultural exports, marketing and foreign trade Dinesh Pratap Singh said the double engine government is continuously working for the self-respect and honour of the farmers.

“The government is providing everything from seeds to markets to the farmers. This has increased the capacity of exportable products with the help of technology. Farmers are getting higher prices in the mango sector,” he added. Noida MLA Pankaj Singh was also present on the occasion.