Lack of qualified urologists in state often delays treatment: Experts at UAUCON-2024

Lack of qualified urologists and good urology centres is depriving patients of quality treatment on time, said experts at the ‘UAUCON-2024’, the two-day annual conference of Urological Association of Uttar Pradesh organised by Lucknow chapter here. Prof Harvinder Singh Pahwa (left) at the conference in Lucknow. (HT Photo)

“Uttar Pradesh has a population of over 24 crore and if we count urologists, their numbers won’t cross 500-mark. This is one reason why patients often are treated by other specialists such as physicians but not urologists, thereby delaying the treatment,” said Prof Harvinder Singh Pahwa, organising chairman of the conference and senior faculty King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

He said, “Delay in treatment is one big reason why results for patients are less than assumed by doctors or expected by patients. This is one strong reason why urology patients should be referred to urologists timely.”

Giving example, Prof Pahwa said, “Patients of prostate problem often delay surgery thinking it is an old age problem and they have to live with it. So they keep visiting physician but do not come to urologist.”

During the conference experts from different districts shared their views on the advances in treatment for patients of urology.

During the valedictory function of UAUCON 2024, Professor Pahwa took charge as president of Urological Association of Uttar Pradesh (UAU).

“An association should actually stand for academics, camaraderie and social responsibilities. All these years’ efforts have been made in this direction and we have to simply carry forward this legacy,” he said after taking charge.

Nearly 300 delegates participated in this conference.