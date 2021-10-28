Lakhimpur violence: Accused quizzed about others involved in killing of BJP workers, journalist and driver

LUCKNOW Gurwinder Singh, key accused in the case related to the killing of two BJP workers and two others during violence in Lakhimpur Kheri after four farmers were allegedly mowed down by an SUV, was on Thursday questioned by investigators about the other attackers involved in the killing, said police.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had arrested two demonstrators –

Gurwinder Singh, 32, and Vichitra Singh, 24 – from Gola and Bheera towns in Lakhimpur Kheri, on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in the violence. Singh was in three-day police custody from Thursday morning to Sunday morning.

Two separate FIRs—the first for mowing down of four farmers and the second regarding the killing of four others — were registered at the Tikunia police station after the October 3 incident. In the first case, 13 people including the minister’s son had been arrested so far.

A police official said SIT members questioned Singh for over six hours. The investigators remained mainly focused on extracting details of other people involved in the attack on BJP workers and setting ablaze the two vehicles present in the convoy of union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra.

The SIT was also likely to take Gurwinder to the site of incident on Friday to recreate the sequence of events to connect the missing links between the mowing down of four farmers and the ensuing violence, said the official.

On October 3, violence had erupted after Ashish Mishra’s car allegedly mowed down four farmers near Banbirpur village under Tikunia police station limits of Lakhimpur Kheri. Four others, including two BJP workers, Shubham Mishra and Shyam Sunder, journalist Raman Kashyap and Hari Om Mishra, the driver of Ashish Mishra’s car were also killed.