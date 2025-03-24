Land to be acquired in 52 Ayodhya villages for Green Expressway project

The Green Expressway project connecting Ayodhya with Sultanpur is all set to start with the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issuing notification to acquire land in 52 villages in Bikapur tehsil of the temple town. (Pic for representation only)

The land acquisition will be for the 68 km long four-lane access controlled high speed corridor (ring road) from Ayodhya to Sultanpur on NH 330.

For this mega project, land will be acquired in 39 villages in Bikapur tehsil, five in Sadar tehsil and eight in Sohawal.

Additional district magistrate (Land records) Arun Mani Tewari has sent a letter to all tehsildars concerned.

In this letter, the additional district magistrate has issued directives regarding not to make any changes in the land use. Now, there will be no sale and purchase of land in these 52 villages.

According to the state government, the project was approved by the Union government in August 2024.

The 68-km 4-lane access-controlled Ayodhya Ring Road will be developed in Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) at a total capital cost of ₹3,935 crore.

The ring road will reduce congestion on national highways passing through the city- NH 27 (East West Corridor), NH 227 A, NH 227B, NH 330, NH 330A, and NH 135A.

It will enable fast movement of pilgrims visiting Ayodhya. The ring road will also provide seamless connectivity to national and international tourists arriving from Lucknow International Airport, Ayodhya Airport and major railway stations in the city.

New Ayodhya Township

Lucknow: The state government has already approved New Ayodhya Township or the Green Field Township spanning 1,407 acres on both sides of Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway.

This township will be the most ambitious project of the Yogi Adityanath government. It has been conceptualised to decongest existing Ayodhya.

The Housing and Urban Planning department of the state government will execute this project that will be extended by 442 acres in the second phase.

PM Narendra Modi launched the project during his Ayodhya visit on December 30, 2023, when he also inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham.

The New Ayodhya Township has already been approved by the state government.

