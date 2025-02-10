Laxmanpuri ecotourism reserve opens for public today

On Monday, the gates of ‘Laxmanpuri ecotourism reserve’ developed on Rae Bareli road will open to the public. Final touches being given to Laxmanpuri ecotourism reserve. (Sourced)

UP forest minister Arun K Saxena will inaugurate it.

Created on 12 hectares of land near the SGPGIMS, it is perhaps for the first time that the forest department has developed such a place for Lucknowites and included activity areas for all age groups.

A few facilities included here are an open gym, nature trail, a separate children’s park, oxygen point, Miyawaki forest, yoga point, and cycling track. Each of these facilities will have separate knowledge sharing and health benefits.

“The nature trail has been designed in such a manner that participants can read question on nature and environment and as they walk ahead on the 2.5-kms stretch they get answers too. So, if they know the answer they may take the pride and if they do not know they can learn,” said Sitanshu Pandey, divisional forest officer Awadh Range.

An eco-reserve is a designated area within a city that aims to conserve biodiversity and natural ecosystems while also considering the urban environment. Laxmanpuri eco-reserve is a protected area within the city that focuses on preserving green spaces and wildlife.

The oxygen point reminds people of the trees that give out maximum oxygen. Such trees are collectively planted at oxygen point. Here people can learn the role of plants in generating oxygen.

Specially designed children’s park is to attract children to indulge in outdoor activities and Yoga point is to motivate people to adopt yogasanas. Similarly, open gym, the much popular concept across the state, has also been included.

The Laxmanpuri eco-reserve will have about 90% of the area in natural form with the least construction with brick and cement. Lucknow has major eco-spots including Kukrail forest in over 5K acres and soon it will have country’s first night safari and this will have over 70% area as natural. Miyawaki forest has been developed in Aliganj.

Efforts have been made to protect the greenery and tree cover of the land and facilities have been added in such a manner where nothing has been disturbed on natural front.