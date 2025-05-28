Layout plan of Int’l Film City submitted to YEIDA

The International Film City project moved ahead on Tuesday after film producer Boney Kapoor’s company, Bayview Projects LLP, submitted the detailed layout plan of the Film City to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). YEIDA officials reviewing layout plan of the Int’l Film City submitted by Bayview Projects LLP on Tuesday. (Sourced)

Now, the YEIDA will review the plan and after giving the necessary approvals, formal construction work will begin.

The International Film City is proposed on over 1,000 acres in Sector-21 along the Yamuna Expressway. The first phase will kick off on 230 acres of land, with an estimated cost of ₹1,510 crore.

Shailendra Bhatia, OSD of the YEIDA stated that film producer Boney Kapoor, who is executing the project, has submitted the layout plan of the project on behalf of his company.

Now, the authority will review and examine the entire layout plan, after which it will give the necessary approval to start work.

CEO of the YEIDA, Arun Veer Singh made it clear that construction work will be according to the agreement, and no changes will be accepted without approval.

Separate NOCs will be required for approvals like parking, landscaping, and gardening, he added.

Singh informed that the Bayview Projects LLP, selected as the highest bidder by offering 18% of gross revenue share, was issued the Letter of Award last year.

On June 27, 2024, the YEIDA and the concessionaire representative Boney Kapoor signed the concession agreement. As per this, the site’s right of way was transferred to the concessionaire on February 27, 2025. The master plan of the Film City was approved on January 30, 2025.

The project will be completed in three phases over the next eight years. In the first phase, construction will take place on 230 acres, and in the future, expansion will take place on the remaining 770 acres in phases two and three.

In the first 155 acres, main structures like film studios, sound stages, post-production units, and a film institute will be built.

Additionally, on 75 acres, a commercial centre with retail, offices, and entertainment complexes will be developed, but this will start only after the film-related buildings are completed.

Rajiv Arora, general manager of the Bayview Projects LLP, said construction will begin immediately after all approvals.

Notably, the project’s foundation stone will be laid by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The proposed International Film City in Sector 21 is a historic step to make Uttar Pradesh a national and international film production hub.

It will not only create jobs and attract investment but also promote the state’s cultural heritage. For film lovers and youth, this project will be more than just a job opportunity; it will be a platform to fulfil their dreams.

This project will create about 500,000 direct and indirect jobs and will take Uttar Pradesh’s economy to new heights.

The Film City will have:

Convention centre with 10,000 seats

A museum based on Indian cinema.

A special film festival area, which will have a guest house and an auditorium.

Separate accommodation facilities for artists.

Small studio units with different Indian architectural styles, which can be rented for shooting or staying.

Large sound stages and an underwater shooting studio.