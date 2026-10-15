LDA may relax building map rules along Outer Ring Road

Several property owners who have built houses on their land but cannot get their building maps approved may get a chance to regularise their constructions, with the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) planning to relax restrictions on eligible buildings within a 500-metre stretch of the Outer Ring Road in the state capital, said officials. The proposed relaxation could provide a route to regularisation, subject to the prescribed norms and the board’s decision. (For representation)

The authority will place a proposal before its board to allow such constructions to seek approval under applicable building bylaws, excluding land falling in the green belt. If the board clears the proposal, property owners in Bakshi Ka Talab, Mohanlalganj and other areas under the LDA’s jurisdiction could get relief from prolonged uncertainty over map approvals and building regularisation.

Many property owners have faced notices over alleged unauthorised construction while their applications for map approval remained unresolved. The proposed relaxation could provide a route to regularisation, subject to the prescribed norms and the board’s decision.

An LDA senior official said the authority would seek the board’s approval to change the existing restrictions. The proposal does not amount to automatic regularisation, and applicants would still have to meet the applicable requirements.

Prabandh Nagar revival

The LDA will also consider moving ahead with its Prabandh Nagar residential scheme after the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Authority (LARA Court) fixed compensation for the project’s land at ₹1.10 crore per bigha.

The authority will seek board approval to adopt the revised compensation rate and proceed with land acquisition. It will then forward the proposal to the state government for further approval.

The decision could help the stalled scheme move forward, although the project’s revival will depend on the required clearances and acquisition process.

Flooding puts embankment charges in focus

The LDA is also considering increasing the embankment charges that private developers pay for flood-protection infrastructure around their townships.

The proposal assumes significance after the recent rise in the Gomti inundated several localities in Lucknow and affected thousands of residents. Delays in embankment construction and pending dues have also raised concerns about timely flood protection for residential areas.

Higher charges could affect developers’ costs, while the authority’s decision on collection and construction timelines will be crucial to ensuring that residents receive the intended protection.

Around over 10 proposals are likely to come up at the LDA board meeting tentatively scheduled for October 17, 2026. An LDA senior official said departments were compiling their proposals before the authority finalises the meeting’s agenda.