LDA plans Rifa-e-Aam Club land transfer to KGMU

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is preparing to hand over the historic Rifa-e-Aam Club land in Wazirganj to King George’s Medical University (KGMU) for expansion, following a recommendation from deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar confirmed on Wednesday. Rifa-e-Aam Club (Sourced)

Kumar said a formal proposal is being prepared and will undergo senior-level approvals before finalising the handover. “Soon after the proposal will be made, then the final decisions will be taken by the state government,” he said. An LDA official added that the land has been cleared of illegal encroachments and is now slated for development.

Earlier, LDA had planned a major redevelopment of the 2.18 lakh sq ft site under a public-private partnership model, including heritage-style pathways, roads, lighting, and horticulture. The project had also envisioned a community hub with a marriage lawn, cafeteria, and sports facilities.

Pathak’s recommendation has now shifted the priority toward KGMU’s expansion to meet the university’s growing infrastructure needs. The Rifa-e-Aam Club, originally a Nazul property leased in 1886, reverted to LDA in 1985 after the lease expired and has since fallen into disrepair.

The club’s neglected state was first reported by Hindustan Times on August 15, showing the structure hidden behind temporary shops, with old doors stacked at the entrance and stagnant water inside.

During inspections, LDA officials noted that 22 shopkeepers and several families were illegally occupying parts of the property and were asked to vacate by August 25. Displaced families will be offered housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Officials said that while the earlier redevelopment plan was aimed at enhancing public amenities and preserving heritage, the shift to KGMU expansion is focused on meeting the university’s growing infrastructure demands.