LDA razes illegal 5-storey complex, dismantles unauthorised plotting

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Tuesday launched a massive crackdown on illegal constructions and unauthorised plotting across the city, demolishing a five-storey commercial complex in Indira Nagar and clearing illegal plotting over 62709.5 sq m in Mohanlalganj and Sarojini Nagar. The demolition action by LDA in Indira Nagar area of the state capital. (Sourced)

A team led by LDA additional secretary Gyanendra Verma razed an illegal five-storey complex built on 10,000 sq ft area in Chandan village, Indira Nagar. The structure, including 24 shops and 10 flats, was constructed without an approved map. LDA enforcement zone-5 officials carried out the demolition in compliance with court orders, the LDA stated in a release.

According to the release, LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar had on December 2 submitted a report to the government, recommending strict action against nine engineers from enforcement zone 5 who were posted in the said zone between January 1, 2022 and May 12, 2023, for allegedly failing to prevent the illegal construction.

In Sarojini Nagar, the team dismantled illegal plotting on 25083.8 sq m area near TS Mishra Hospital. Drains, boundary walls, and electricity poles were removed during the operation led by zonal officer Vandana Pandey, stated the release.

In Mohanlalganj, officials razed two illegal plot developments spread over 37625.7 sq m near Kisan Path. Developers were allegedly attempting to resell plots despite the previous demolition.

Besides, five illegal commercial constructions in Gosainganj, PGI area, and Mohanlalganj were sealed. These structures, including shops and complexes, were being developed without approval.