‘Learning by doing’ model on cards for 3,288 govt schools in UP

The UP government is implementing teaching methods that encourage “learning by doing (LBD)” in place of rote memorisation. A detailed action plan was being chalked out to implement the LBD model in 3,288 selected council schools and DIET institutions across the state, a government spokesperson said.

As part of the initiative, a three-day skill-based trainers’ training camp for 1,888 teachers at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya State Rural Development Institute here will begin on November 3. Another 1,400 science and mathematics teachers will be trained at the Entrepreneurship Development Institute from February 16 to March 18.

This residential training will be completed in 66 batches. Its primary objective is to prepare skilled teachers who will further integrate children’s learning at the school level through laboratory work, projects, models, activities, and real-life experiences, the spokesperson said.

Basic education minister Sandeep Singh said the government’s clear goal is that in the coming years, classrooms in UP should emphasise “understanding, examining, and discovering” rather than “memorising.” This initiative is also in line with the core philosophy of NEP-2020.

Director general of school education Monica Rani said, “Our effort is to ensure that children ask questions freely, school laboratories become vibrant models, and teachers become a medium to awaken thinking power in students in every class. This will be the new identity of the basic education system in Uttar Pradesh in the future.”