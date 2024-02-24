Left disappointed with SP-Cong alliance in U.P.

Left parties have expressed dissatisfaction with how the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP) have forged their alliance in Uttar Pradesh without involving them. HT Image

In a joint statement, the Communist Party of India’s (CPI’s) national executive member Girish and state secretary Arvindraj Swaroop, CPI (M) state secretary Hiralal Yadav, CPI (M-L) state secretary Sudhakar Yadav, Forward Bloc state general secretary Uday Nath Singh and Loktantrik Janata Dal state president Zubair Ahmed said: “Left parties are concerned that the INDIA bloc in UP is not taking the challenge of saving the Constitution, democracy, and public interest.”

The joint statement, issued by Girish, further read: “Big political parties in U.P—the SP and the Congress--that are part of INDIA bloc are not working as seriously and committedly as they should be to defeat the BJP in the state... It is an irony that some constituents of INDIA bloc are announcing seat-sharing between them unilaterally without consulting the Left parties”.

The joint statement said that they will work with full commitment to oust the BJP from the state but will not tolerate the arbitrariness of “these parties”.