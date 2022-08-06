Legendary mountaineer Bachendri Pal says age, gender have nothing to do with achieving goals
Every human being, regardless of age, can achieve anything, said Bachendri Pal, the first Indian woman to conquer the world’s highest summit Mount Everest.
She was delivering a motivational talk at Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), Lucknow, on Saturday.
Bachendri Pal, 68, recently led a 10-member team of women aged above 50 on a five-month long expedition from the eastern to the western Himalayas.
Talking about her expedition, she said, “The expedition covered 4841 km in 140 days across 35 high mountain passes which was supported by Tata Sports Club.”
She said, “The biggest reason for taking women over the age of 50 to climb Mount Everest was to send a message to the society that age and gender have nothing to do with your dreams and goals… one needs to be determined towards their goal.”
“Women should never consider themselves weak,” she said.
She motivated the students to tap their full potential to realise their dreams.
Bachendri Pal spoke about her rise from a poor, rural area of Uttarakhand to become the first Indian woman (and the fifth in the world) to climb Mount Everest in 1984.
She also made the students aware of her life struggles.
She told them how, despite limited means, she studied hard, set her goals and made her own identity across the country by achieving them. Along with this, she also inspired women to opt for good education and be health conscious.
“The expedition must have inspired and motivated women of all age groups to include fitness activities in their daily lives to stay healthy,” the legendary Indian mountaineer said.
She also said, “The expedition provide a hope and created a new path for women who are above 50 or even 60, to pursue their dreams. It will also signify women empowerment.”
Bachendri Pal’s 13-member women’s team was also present at the programme.
This team has also been part of the five-month “Fit@50+” Women’s Trans Himalayan Mountaineering Expedition 2022, started on International Women’s Day.
The team members also shared their experiences.
They included Chetna Sahu (54), (retd Major) Krishna Dubey (59), Savita Dhapwal (52), Gangotri Soneji (62), Vasumathi Srinivasan (68), L Annapurna (53), Payo Murmu (53), Dr Sushma Bissa (55) and Shamla Padmanabhan (64).
The team members, drawn from across India, comprise three women Everest summiteers, retired professionals and homemakers, she said.
All these women have covered a total distance of 4841 km in 140 days, crossing 35 inaccessible passes of India, Nepal and Bhutan, starting from New Delhi on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8, 2022.
Ashwini Singh, registrar of the university, told everyone to move forward with strong willpower in life.
DSW Prof BS Bhadauria also expressed his views.
Approximately 500 NCC cadets of Lucknow NCC Group Headquarters attended the event. Col Gaurav Karki and others gave the introductory speeches.
Medallions were presented on behalf of UP NCC Directorate Lucknow to the team.
