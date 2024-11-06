Lift registration portal rolls out, safety standards simplified

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched an online portal for the mandatory registration of public, private, and government lifts, following the enactment of the state’s Lift and Escalator Act and its accompanying rules. The portal, www.updeslift.org, went live after a soft launch on October 20 and has already received over 20 applications for lift registration. Most applications so far are for individual lifts and existing ones. The portal, www.updeslift.org, went live after a soft launch on October 20 (Sourced)

The registration process aims to ensure that lifts and escalators across the state meet safety standards, with mandatory inspections by the state government. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance public safety and operational standards across various sectors.

Director of Electrical Safety, GK Singh, said, “To ensure lift users’ safety, we’ve launched the portal for lift registration and related services like renewals and uploading annual maintenance proofs.” He added, “We’ve already received over 20 online applications. The portal will automatically grant approval once applicants complete all formalities, including fee payment.”

Applicants for lift registration include UPPCL (Lucknow), OTIS (Lucknow), Vehant Pvt Technology Ltd (Gautam Buddha Nagar), and Vithal Shikhar (Gautam Buddha Nagar), along with individuals such as Rajiv Dwivedi (Barabanki), Ashok Kumar (Kanpur), and Dinesh Narayan (Jhansi).

As per the rules, lifts and escalators cannot be installed without registration. An online application must be submitted for registration after installation and commissioning. The registration must be completed within six months for any existing lifts or escalators in the state.

Additionally, annual maintenance agencies must register online with the director of electrical safety. The rules also mandate that lifts be equipped with automatic rescue devices to ensure the safety of people in case of a power outage or malfunction, enabling their rescue during emergencies.

Singh said that the registration fee is ₹5,000 per lift for both public (malls, etc.) and private (houses, apartments, etc.) lifts, with a renewal every five years. Manufacturers must pay ₹25,000 per lift for annual renewals. Public and private lifts are also required to upload proof of annual maintenance on the portal each year. Government lifts are exempt from the registration fee, but registration is still mandatory for them.

Alok Mishra, responsible for monitoring the status of online applications, highlighted the portal’s unique feature saying approvals are generated automatically once applicants upload the required documents and pay the prescribed fees, eliminating manual intervention.