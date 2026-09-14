Liquor sale to minor in Lko: UP excise dept cracks whip after video goes public, outlet fined

The UP minister of state (independent charge) for excise and prohibition, Nitin Agarwal took cognisance of a video circulating on social media platforms like ‘X’ showing a minor boy being sold liquor at a composite shop in Lucknow. An investigation has been ordered and a fine of ₹30,000 has been imposed on the liquor shop. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Acting on the minister’s instructions, the district excise officer, Lucknow, investigated the video—which surfaced on ‘X’ on September 11—alleging the sale of liquor to a minor. The video captures an altercation between a salesman at a composite shop in Shubhauli (Vikas Nagar police station area, Lucknow) and another person, during which the sale of liquor to a minor is mentioned.

The investigation found the salesman’s conduct to be inappropriate. Consequently, the salesman has been removed with immediate effect, and a fine of ₹30,000 has been imposed on the composite shop following due compounding procedures.

Issuing a stern warning to departmental officials, the excise minister stated that strict action will be taken against anyone involved if such incidents recur. He emphasised that the sale of illegal or spurious liquor anywhere in the state, or the serving or selling of liquor to underage children, will not be tolerated.

He stated that such acts run counter to the state government’s policies and constitute an attempt to tarnish the government’s reputation—actions that are unforgivable.