MSI Cyborg 15 Max series arrives in India with RTX 50-series power and a design made for gaming on the move

MSI has brought the Cyborg 15 Max series of gaming laptops to India. With prices starting at ₹1,94,990, the brand says these laptops are designed to make advanced, AI-ready performance accessible to gamers and students. MSI also adds that it has emphasised portability and improved connectivity in the Cyborg 15 Max series, so Indian gamers can keep the match going anywhere. Here’s everything you need to know about the Cyborg 15 Max lineup and how much each model will cost you: MSI Cyborg 15 Max uses an upgraded thermal system to deliver higher TGP and smoother gameplay. (MSI)

Cyborg 15 Max Features and Specifications The Cyborg 15 Max series brings major CPU and GPU upgrades over its predecessor. The base C13WE-104IN model features a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor and an RTX 5050 laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM. The mid-tier C2WE-105IN shares the same GPU as the base variants, but it brings a faster Intel Core 7 240H processor. The high-end C2WF-103IN runs on an Intel Core 7 240H processor and features an RTX 5060 Laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM.

The Cyborg 15 Max series is said to deliver up to 100W TGP, for a total system power of up to 130W across the CPU and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series laptop GPU.

To sustain peak performance, MSI says all three models come equipped with an upgraded Cooler Boost thermal system with dual fans and five heat pipes. The Cyborg 15 Max series is also said to incorporate a high-performance, safe phase-change thermal material. The company claims that these features together enable all three models to deliver up to a 122% increase in TGP, allowing Indian users to enjoy smoother, more immersive gameplay.

Under the hood, the Cyborg 15 Max C2WF-103IN and C2WE-105IN come with 16GB of DDR5-5600 RAM, with two RAM slots supporting up to 96 GB. They also feature a 512GB NVMe SSD, with two M.2 slots supporting PCIe Gen4 storage. While the C13WE-104IN model shares the same internal memory as the other two models, it features 16GB of DDR5-5200 RAM, with two RAM slots supporting up to 96 GB.

On the display front, the Cyborg 15 Max C2WF-103IN, C13WE-104IN, and C2WE-105IN feature a 15.6" FHD IPS display with a 100% sRGB colour gamut and a 144 Hz refresh rate. All three models also feature the same two 2W speakers with DTS Audio Processing and an array microphone.

Another thing the Cyborg 15 Max C2WF-103IN, C13WE-104IN, and C2WE-105IN share is the USB configuration, which is listed below:

1x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A

1x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (DisplayPort/PD 3.0) With all these features in mind, MSI has made the chassis of all three models weigh 2 kg and measure 21 mm at its thinnest point.