Lko book fair opens, to continue till March 22

A 10-day Lucknow Book Fair began on the Ravindralaya lawns on Friday. Books from different genres and some translated versions of Japanese books are also available at the book fair this year. Leather-bound books by famous authors like HG Wells and F Scott Fitzgerald are available apart from books on self help and awakening. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Deepak Kumar, who was at a stall set up by Aryan Book Depot, Delhi, said that this year, catering to the interest of youth and young adults, he has brought translated versions of Japanese Literature along with self help and romance books respectively.

“The youth and young adults enjoy reading fictional stories written by Japanese writers translated in English due to their intriguing story line that keeps them hooked throughout. These include - ‘I want to die but I want to eat’, ‘Days at the Morisaki Bookshop’ and ‘More days at Morisaki Bookshop’. Self-help books including the evergreen - ‘Alchemist’ and ‘The Secret’ are available at the stall,” said Kumar.

Prakash Mandal, who has set up a stall ‘Angel Books Raipur’ said that classics like Crime and Punishment, and the Diary of a Young Girl are widely available. “We also have leather bound books of HG Wells and F Scott Fitzgerald. Besides, we have adult colouring books - Mandala and intricate animal figures which serve as stress busters,” said Mandal.

It was inaugurated by higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay. He said that books are not merely a collection of paper, but are a person’s true friends, guides and great teachers. Criticising the Macaulay’s Education System, he stressed the importance of knowledge rooted in India’s own culture. He also urged students from all colleges to participate in this “great confluence of knowledge.”

Visitors will receive a minimum discount of 10% on every book along with traditionally printed books. The fair also features digital publications, showcasing a blend of new technology and literature. It will remain open till March 22 from 11am-9pm daily.