Lko police announce traffic diversions ahead of Diwali

Ahead of the upcoming Diwali celebrations, Lucknow police on Sunday announced traffic diversions across key areas of the city starting from Tuesday, to accommodate the increased vehicular movement. "With multiple festivals like Dhanteras, Diwali, and Bhai Dooj, we've made traffic diversion arrangements to ensure public safety and smooth flow," said a police spokesperson. Those who want to shop in Hazratganj market can park their vehicle at the rear gate of the multi-storey parking on Leela Cinema

Chowk

Three-wheelers, Vikram, and tempos coming from Haiderganj and Saadatganj will be restricted from accessing Aminabad via Nadan Mahal road. Vehicles from Nakhas tiraha can use alternative routes through Medical crossing, Medical College square, and Shahmeena tiraha to reach their destinations.

Mahanagar

Traffic moving from Polytechnic square to Bhootnath market must proceed straight from Bhootnath tiraha and make a right at Nilgiri square.

Gomti Nagar

Vehicles heading towards Patrakarpuram from Manoj Pandey crossing will be diverted to Dayal via Paradise square and Husadiya square. Additionally, traffic from Husadiya square to Patrakarpuram will need to use the same diversion route.

No-stop zone in Hazratganj

From Atal Chowk to the DM’s residence, a strict no-stop zone will be enforced. Vehicles moving from Charbagh can access Mayfair tiraha and Alka tiraha, but stopping within this stretch will be prohibited. Traffic from Leela Cinema road to Hazratganj will be rerouted via Dunlop tiraha, Sahara mall, or Shahnajaf road. “Those who want to shop in Hazratganj market can park their vehicle at the rear gate of the multi-storey parking on Leela Cinema Road and walk from the front gate of the parking (Moti Mahal side),” said Police.