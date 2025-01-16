Lko: Trench set to trap tiger in Rehmankheda

After a month of multiple attempts to capture the elusive tiger causing havoc in Rehmankheda, forest officials have constructed a trench to trap the wild cat as it approaches a bait, authorities said on Thursday. Forest officers at the site where trench was made to trap tiger (Sourced)

The trench, located near the Central Institute of Sub Tropical Horticulture in Zone One, is camouflaged with grass and lined with a net to prevent injury if the tiger falls inside.

Sitanshu Pandey, the divisional forest officer for the Awadh Range, explained, “The trench has been designed to surround the bait 360 degrees, ensuring that the tiger is trapped when it moves towards the bait.” Once captured, the tiger will be tranquilised, undergo a health check-up, and be either released into the wild or relocated to a zoo.

The ongoing rescue operation has gained momentum with the involvement of senior forest officers from Barabanki and Bahraich. Along with over 100 forest staff, two elephants from Dudhwa National Park and advanced surveillance equipment, including seven CCTV cameras, 32 camera traps, and two drones, are being used to track the animal.

Forest authorities have been in pursuit of the tiger since December 14, 2024, after it killed seven animals, including two blue bulls, one cattle, and two baits set for the rescue operation. Locals have been advised to stay indoors, especially after dark, for their safety.

The authorities are considering the construction of more trenches and have deployed an earthmover to assist in the operation.