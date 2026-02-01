LMC attaches UPSRTC bank account over ₹2.14 crore tax dues

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has attached the bank account of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) for unpaid property tax dues of ₹2.14 crore on a mall at Alambagh bus stand operated by a private agency. Representational image (Sourced)

UPSRTC owes ₹2,14,98,876.80 in property tax for the mall at CP-051, Alambagh bus stand. After repeated notices and the expiry of the final deadline, the civic body initiated recovery proceedings, officials said on Saturday.

The corporation has warned that if UPSRTC fails to deposit the outstanding tax within one week, the entire amount will be transferred directly from the attached account to the municipal corporation’s account.

On instructions from LMC commissioner Gaurav Kumar and orders from additional municipal commissioner Arun Kumar Gupta, zonal officer (Alambagh) Vineet Singh ordered the seizure of UPSRTC’s bank account. The action was carried out under Sections 506 to 509 of the Uttar Pradesh Municipal Corporations Act, 1959, which empower the municipal corporation to recover arrears through attachment of property and bank accounts.

Singh said the corporation had issued several bills and demand notices to UPSRTC for property tax linked to the private agency operating the mall. “The dues remained unpaid despite multiple reminders and sufficient time. The continued non-payment left the corporation with no option but to proceed with coercive recovery measures,” he said.

UPSRTC’s account at Punjab National Bank has been attached with immediate effect. The bank has been directed not to permit any transaction without prior approval from the competent authority, freezing all operations, LMC officials informed.

Municipal officials said the action reflects the corporation’s resolve to ensure strict compliance with tax laws and protect municipal revenue, regardless of whether the defaulter is a government agency or private entity.