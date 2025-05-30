LMC extends rebate scheme on property tax till June 30

City residents will continue to benefit from property tax rebates even in June, as the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) on Friday extended its discount scheme. Citizens paying their property tax online will get a 10% rebate, while those paying it offline will receive an 8% rebate until June 30, officials said. Mayor Sushma Kharakwal instructed the municipal commissioner to ensure the scheme’s smooth implementation and publicity. (For representation)

The scheme, originally valid only till April 30, has been extended in view of the overwhelming public response and timely payments, they added.

“We have seen how willing citizens are to pay when given the right incentives. This is their success as much as it is ours,” said mayor Sushma Kharakwal, who directed for the extension. She instructed the municipal commissioner to ensure the scheme’s smooth implementation and publicity.

According to LMC chief tax assessment officer Ashok Singh, April 2025 collections were nearly three times higher than those in the corresponding month last year. Most taxpayers are opting for the digital mode of payment. Higher online rebate was introduced to promote digital payments, and the move brought convenience and transparency into the system, Singh said.

He pointed out that the collections rose from approximately ₹27 crore in April 2024 to about ₹87 crore in the same month this year.

“The response from citizens was phenomenal. Many came forward on their own, using the LMC portal or mobile app to pay,” a senior tax department officer said.

The rebate scheme, officials said, not only improves compliance but also builds a stronger connect between citizens and city governance.