LSG seeking local support on home turf

Stage is set for the second edition of India Premier Leage matches at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, the homeground of Lucknow Super Giants. KL Rahul during practice session in Lucknow(Deepak Gupta/HT)

Just like last year, once again the city of nawabs will host seven matches and all IPL teams except Royal Challengers Bangalore will be in action against the local team led by captain KL Rahul.

Fan first!

To boost the footfall in the 50,000-capacity stadium, the local franchise is going all out to build the blue army for the support of LSG. “With the motto ‘fan first’, this time we have introduced home delivery of tickets to avoid last minute rush and problem for the spectators. To secure offline seats, box offices have been set up outside Phoenix Palacio Mall and Tilsim Store (Hazratganj), where tickets are being sold from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm daily,” informs an official.

“After months of preparation, we look forward to welcoming our fans to the stadium for an unforgettable cricket experience,” says LSG chief executive officer Colonel Vinod Bisht.

Practice session

To connect more with the local crowd, this time LSG opened doors during the practice matches. Few arenas were opened for the Lucknowites and it saw a good turnout.

“The franchise needs to build more rapport with the locals not just during matches but throughout the year. They should engage them so that they feel it’s their own team. Last year we saw blue ruling during Mumbai match, yellow all over during Chennai match and Kohli fever during Bangalore match. Hope they learn from their mistake,” says Abhijit Sarkar, former CEO of erstwhile franchise Pune Warriors India.

All for fans

A spectacular ‘larger-than-life’ helmet installation at the Cricket is turning out to be a hot selfie point for LSG fans. The big blue cricket helmet is 27 feet high and is prominently placed at the stadium’s main entrance, serving as a visual treat for cricket fans.

A LSG fan and a bachelor’s student at Lucknow University Vivaan Singh says, “The stadium is all decked up and we fans are all set for the first match. I’ll be watching the match with my group of friends, and we don’t want to miss a selfie near the helmet installation.”

For commuters

Another added service and big relief provided for Lucknowites will be ferrying bus commuters from the stadium to Metro Station that will be open till 12.30 am. Also, on match day buses will be available from Transport Nagar to Kamta Marg.

UP Metro Rail corporation Limited managing director Sushil Kumar, informed, “This is the second season with LSG, and we are absolutely thrilled. We want to provide best services to all and take the corporation a step ahead in the field of public transport.”