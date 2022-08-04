LU teachers’ association opposes registrar order on biometric attendance
The Lucknow University Teachers Association (LUTA) on Thursday strongly opposed the introduction of biometric attendance system in the varsity and said the move smacked of “sign of distrust and disrespect for teachers”.
The officiating registrar of Lucknow University (LU) Sanjay Medhavi had on August 2 issued an order directing all teachers/non-teaching staff of the varsity to ensure that they attend the office on time every day and register their attendance on the biometric machine.
The order further read that the payment of salaries of all teachers and staff will be linked with the biometric attendance from the month of August 2022.
LUTA president Vineet Kumar Verma and general secretary Rajendra Kumar Verma in a letter to LU vice chancellor prof Alok Kumar Rai said the registrar order was a result of increasing influence of bureaucracy in universities.
“We have obtained A++ grade without biometric attendance,” the association said adding that the order aims at attacking the autonomy of university rather than academic quality.
The letter further read, “The language of the order issued by the registrar is very objectionable and hurts the dignity of the teachers. The registrar can issue a letter to teachers only after instruction or approval of the vice-chancellor. The letter issued by the registrar directly to the teachers is unfair and illegal. Therefore, the teachers union requests the VC to take necessary action in the said subject so that it does not recur in future.”
To note in April this year, governor Anandiben Patel, who is also chancellor of the state universities, had said biometric attendance will be linked to their monthly salaries.
As per the order, all educational institutions were required to make arrangements to install biometric machines where staff may record their attendance through fingerprint or face reading.
The arrangements were to be made in such a way that their attendance records are directly uploaded to the central server system of the universities and colleges.
The governor had further added that educational institutes can use any generalised software and hardware available in the market that is compatible with computers. Governor had also directed that data stored in biometric machines should be properly protected and maintained.
-
Covid spike: 2 deaths, 887 more cases in UP
LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh saw a rise in daily Covid cases for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, as 887 more people tested positive for the infection, with the highest (201) in Gautam Buddha Nagar. Two deaths, one each from Kannauj and Ayodhya, were also reported. The number of active Covid cases reached 4,000 after a gap of over five months. Over 3,500 active cases were in home isolation.
-
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation comes up with dress code for students visiting its libraries
For studying in any of the 18 Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation-owned libraries, students will, henceforth, have to give ample attention to their dress code. A 25-year-old student preparing for the Chartered Financial Analyst programme got to know about the NMMC's new dress code the hard way. On Thursday, the student went to a library wearing three-fourths pants and a T-shirts.
-
Thai tourists wearing unique masks, crowns denied entry to Taj Mahal
AGRA A group of six tourists from Thailand was denied entry to the Taj Mahal on Wednesday as they were in ceremonial attire and wanted to make videos of themselves while wearing unique masks and metal crowns. They had not sought any prior permission for the shoot, for which a fee is also paid, stated ASI officials.
-
BMC adds new clauses in tender process to keep local contractors away
Mumbai With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation floating a ₹5,800 crore tender for road repair works, the highest in history of the civic body, the administration has implemented multiple new clauses to keep local contractors at bay. According to the eligibility clauses mentioned in the latest tender document, the BMC stated that contractors must have experience in civil engineering road works in the state and national highways.
-
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation market spaces in Sanpada to be allotted to hawkers soon
While the hawkers continue to swell on the streets of Navi Mumbai, two daily market complexes constructed by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation have been lying unused. These markets at Sanpada Sector 4 and Sector 14 have been constructed to provide efficient facilities for the residents of the nodes and also to control the ever-increasing hawker menace in the area. Unfortunately, though, the fully-equipped markets have been ready since months.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics