Lucknow advocates’ chamber gutted in fire; none hurt

A chamber used as co-working space by around 15 advocates adjacent to the old registry office under Wazirganj area of the city was gutted in fire in the wee hours of Friday. The fire broke out in the wee hours of Friday (HT Photo)

According to fire department officials, the fire first broke out at a house close to the old registry office and then it spread further.

“Tables, chairs, office documents, computers etc. kept in the chamber were destroyed in fire,” said Chowk fire station officer Pushpendra Yadav while adding that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the electrical wires.

“The information was received at 3.11am at Chowk Fire Station immediately after which two fire tenders were sent from here and one was sent from Aminabad station. It was found that the fire had started due to short circuit in the chamber built by the advocates next to the old registry office,” stated a press communique of the Lucknow fire department.

“It took one hour to completely douse the flames,” said chief fire officer, Lucknow Mangesh Kumar adding that there was no casualty reported.