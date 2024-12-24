Lucknow choirs rework carols, hymns for local audience

Caroling is a tradition believed to be as old as Christmas. Even as the tunes of classics such as ‘Come All Ye Faithful’, ‘Joy to the World’ and ‘Silent Night’ echo through churches, modern take on carols and hymns are also emerging to better suit the local demographic and sentiments. The choir group of Assembly of Believers’ church with its director Oswin Moses

Almost every church has its own choir, which performs not only during Christmas but also during Sunday masses. “While the original carols were composed in English between the 16th and 20th centuries, we have also begun incorporating carols in Hindi to make it more suitable for Lucknow. Our aim is also to encourage people from other communities who want to participate in Christmas,” said Pastor Sammy Mathai, the choir director of Assembly of God church here.

“All new Hindi carols are also centered around the birth of Jesus, and use classic tunes with fusion music,” he said. “To name a few popular ones: ‘Dur Ek Tara’, ‘Shor Duniya Me’, and ‘Aya Masi Duniya Me Tu’.”

Pastor Mathai had been a part of this choir since he was 13 years old, with his musically trained sister also pitching in to train the choir a few years ago. “I took over the position of choir director in 1990 from an extremely capable American woman who was responsible for creating our choir.” As of now, the AG Church choir has 20 members. Mathai also leads other choirs in the city when it’s not Christmas.

Oswin Moses, the choir director at Assembly of Believers’ church, said: “It is comparatively recent that harmonising and singing in parts was popularised in Lucknow churches. Earlier, it was only group singing,” he said. “Although carols and gospel music used to be written in English, Spanish and Italian. But since we are in India, it is but natural that these hymns are adapted for our languages and cultures,” explained Moses.

The ABC choir is about 30 members strong right now, and Moses, 34, has been a part of it since he was 8. “Singing in parts, and having an altos, tenors and sopranos in the choir is still a fairly new development in Lucknow.” He elaborated that harmony singing originated first from the churches and gospel music and culture, which was then popularised as the ‘Western classical style’ of music. “The churches have now adapted this style of singing,” he said.

Not only churches, but Catholic schools also have their very own choirs, with year-round competitions taking place as well. Choir directors and members across Lucknow have agreed that the adaptation of carols was an attempt Christmas more inclusive for the Indian population.

“Choirs have seen a sea change over the years,” said Moses. “While earlier we only had foreigners come and teach us how to sing gospel music in parts, we now have members of our own congregations teaching music as well.”