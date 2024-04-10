 Lucknow colleges organise voter awareness campaign - Hindustan Times
Lucknow colleges organise voter awareness campaign

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 10, 2024 06:42 AM IST

The aim was to raise voter awareness, with students actively engaged in spreading the message to their neighbours about the importance of voting.

In accordance with directives from the Election Commission of India (ECI), Atal Bihari Vajpayee Degree College, Lucknow, organised a human chain on Tuesday as part of a voter awareness campaign. The aim was to raise voter awareness, with students actively engaged in spreading the message to their neighbours about the importance of voting.

Additionally, Mahamaya Government College in Mahona, Lucknow, set up a selfie point to further promote voter awareness. This collaborative effort between the college’s National Service Scheme unit and its students was led by Prof Shahla Nusrat Kidwai, the college principal, who took a selfie with volunteers at the designated point.

Prof Kidwai urged all students to exercise their voting rights in the upcoming Lok Sabha general election starting on April 19. The election for the Lucknow constituency is scheduled for the fifth phase, on May 20.

During the event, Prof Kidwai highlighted the crucial role of voters in strengthening democracy. The enthusiastic participation of students was evident, with Dr Surendra Kumar, Dr Anupam, Dr Jitendra, and other faculty members also joining in, taking selfies with students, and encouraging them to fulfill their civic duty by casting their votes.

