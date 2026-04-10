Lucknow: How fake state codes, ghost numbers helped overloaded trucks slip through toll plazas

Fake vehicle numbers and non-existent state codes on toll receipts were key elements of a major transport fraud in Lucknow involving overloaded trucks fitted with High Security Registration Plates (HSRP), officials have found. Many of these trucks originated from mining belts and used the false details to evade hefty penalties. In several cases, overloaded trucks carrying 20 to 30 tonnes above permissible limits were shown in toll records. (For Representation)

The irregularity surfaced after the transport department scrutinised toll data from January and February, particularly from the Itaunja and Nawabganj toll plazas, and found widespread discrepancies in registration details of overloaded vehicles.

ARTO (Enforcement) Alok Kumar Yadav said many toll receipts carried non-existent state codes such as “MA” and “MT”, which are not recognised vehicle registration prefixes anywhere in India.

“For example, Maharashtra uses MH, while other states use codes such as MP, ML, MN or MZ. But the toll data included trucks recorded with codes like MA and MT, which simply do not exist,” Yadav said.

Officials said the anomaly is particularly serious because the vehicles themselves were fitted with HSRP plates, which are meant to ensure traceability and authenticity, yet the corresponding toll receipts reflected entirely fake registration details.

In several cases, overloaded trucks carrying 20 to 30 tonnes above permissible limits were shown in toll records against numbers that either did not exist in any database or belonged to unrelated vehicles such as two-wheelers, e-rickshaws and private cars.

According to the transport department, more than 1,600 entries examined so far were found to be fake, mismatched or untraceable, severely hampering enforcement.

“If the number mentioned in the toll receipt is fake or belongs to another category of vehicle, challans cannot be issued and overloading penalties cannot be imposed,” Yadav said.

Case that exposed the racket

The nexus came to light during a checking drive on April 3 near Daroga Kheda on the Kanpur-Lucknow highway, when an overloaded truck bearing number UP32ZN8925 was intercepted after crossing Nawabganj toll plaza on the Unnao-Lucknow border.

The driver produced a toll receipt showing a different vehicle number, MA34S9455, a code that does not exist in India. A second receipt from an earlier date carried the same fake number.

“No data was found for this number online, confirming manipulation,” Yadav said. Officials said hundreds of such entries are now under scrutiny, with many vehicle numbers found to be either fake or unrelated to the actual trucks.

How the system was allegedly manipulated

Transport officials allege that instead of recording correct vehicle details, fake numbers were entered at toll plazas, allowing overloaded trucks to pass by paying nominal extra charges and avoiding hefty penalties. The transport department suspects possible manual intervention at toll points despite the presence of automated weighing systems.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has clarified that the state transport department and the traffic police are responsible for investigating matters such as incorrect FASTag information, incorrect vehicle number plates, or overloading.

A senior NHAI official, requesting anonymity, said, “In several cases, FASTag details did not match the actual vehicle registration numbers, and multiple FASTags were linked to a single vehicle.” He added that the system at toll plazas is fully automated and does not allow manual interference.

According to the official, vehicle owners may deliberately input wrong details to avoid building a trackable history of overloading violations. “If offences are repeatedly recorded against the correct number, it creates a clear record.”

However, he added that if any discrepancy of this sort exists, those responsible will be held accountable and action will be taken. He also said Nawabganj and Itaunja toll owners have been called for answers on this issue.

Network of routes and supply chain

Investigations indicate that most of these trucks originate from mining belts in districts such as Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Mahoba, Kaushambi and Unnao, which are known for stone, sand and morang (coarse sand) extraction. Since there is no mining activity in Lucknow, the city acts as a transit hub.

“These trucks pass through multiple routes including Kanpur Road, Mohan Road and Sitapur Road. Itaunja toll falls within our jurisdiction, which is why we began analysis from there,” Alok Kumar Yadav said, indicating a wider inter-district network.

Penalty system undermined, probe on

Under existing norms, an overloaded truck attracts a minimum fine of around ₹20,000, with an additional ₹2,000 per extra tonne. However, due to fake entries in toll data, such penalties could not be imposed in many cases.

An FIR was sought for the same at Sarojini Nagar police station on April 3 and police have launched an investigation to determine how fake entries were generated and who was involved.

“The probe will examine the role of all stakeholders, including transporters and any possible intermediaries,” a police official said. Transport officials said the pattern indicates a systematic attempt to bypass enforcement. “This appears to be an organised mechanism to evade penalties and continue illegal overloading,” he said.