Lucknow in full bloom: Raj Bhavan opens its majestic gates for the 57th fruit, vegetable and flower show

For the past two days, the majestic Raj Bhavan in Lucknow has transformed into a vibrant, living canvas, as the 57th Regional Fruit, Vegetable, and Flower Exhibition is in full bloom. This annual spectacle is a visual treat for nature lovers, photographers, and families alike, offering a dazzling dose of colour, creativity, and calm. City folks at the the 57th Regional Fruit, Vegetable, and Flower Exhibition (Photos: Mushtaq Ali/HT)

Nishant Arun Ojha, a junior school teacher who arrived with a bunch of students, calls the event the most awaited one for all. "What truly sets this event apart is that it provides the public with the only chance in the year to stroll through the historic Governor House and explore its lush, beautifully manicured gardens, which are usually closed to visitors," he says.

Talking about the exclusive event, Niharika Verma, an MSc scholar at LU, shares her enthusiasm: “Every year, the exhibition gets bigger and better. The installations are the best, and there is so much to explore from the world-class horticulture activities and professionals coming together.”

The Showstopper Exhibits The 2026 show is packed with creative and educational displays that are already social media favourites and are attracting a high number of visitors from in and around the city.

Floral Grandeur: The show features larger-than-life floral sculptures and themed installations. A major crowd-puller and photo opportunity is the Ayodhya-inspired floral Ram Temple, a stunning piece of art and devotion crafted entirely from blooms.

The 'Waste to Wonder' Movement: The Lucknow Municipal Corporation's exhibit is a trending topic, demonstrating creative recycling at its finest. It features impressive sculptures of animals—including vultures, owls, and crocodiles—crafted entirely from scrap vehicle parts and recycled materials. Also stalls from institutions like Chandra Shekhar Azad (CSA) University are showcasing innovative technology in the field of horticulture.



Beyond the grand displays, the three-day event hosts diverse contests for participants from across Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the region's agricultural diversity. The competitions cover various categories, including flowers, mushrooms, honey, and even the local speciality: betel leaves.



Date: Till February 8.



Venue: Raj Bhavan (Governor House)

Timings: 10am to 5pm

