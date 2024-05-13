Decomposed bodies of an elderly couple were found lying inside their locked house under Dewa police station in Barabanki, 25-kilometers from the state capital, on Sunday afternoon, police said. Lucknow: Old couple found dead in Dewa home, cops suspect murder (Pic for representation)

Police said preliminary investigations suggested couple was murdered after being hit on the head with some blunt object. Police feel that since both bodies were badly decomposed with insects breeding on them, the murder might have been committed some five days back.

Barabanki circle officer (CO) City, Jagat Ram Kannaujiya said the deceased were identified as Majid Hussain Warsi (65) and his wife Mashrat Jahan (62), both original residents of Budaun but had been living in Dewa after having purchased a house eight months ago. The CO said Majid initially did business of mattresses and covers but had also entered real estate business for past few years.

The CO felt it was a clear case of double murder and that the assailants might have been known to the victims as there was no sign of any forced entry. He said the assailants would have locked the door from outside after murdering the couple.

The CO said the couple’s three sons, Arif, Javed and Naved stay in Delhi while the fourth one Parvez lives in Faridabad. Their daughter Tabbassum along with her husband Sageer lives in Aligarh. The CO said Sageer was first to inform police that he was unable to reach out to his in-laws. After this the police went to check up at the elderly couple’s residence but returned on seeing a lock on the door.

He said the police again arrived at the house after being informed by locals about foul smell emanating from the house. Subsequently, the cops forced their entry after breaking the door lock to find Majid lying dead near the staircase and his wife Mashrat dead on the bed. The CO said the couple’s children had been informed about the development and postmortem report was awaited.