Lucknow: One electric cremation machine back in service; others still dysfunctional

One of Lucknow’s dysfunctional electric cremation machines was restored on Thursday, hours after Hindustan Times reported that repeated breakdowns had left three of the six machines at the city’s major crematoriums out of order. For representation only (Sourced)

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) restored one of the two machines at Bhaisakund near 1090 crossing, LMC chief engineer (electrical and mechanical) Manoj Prabhat confirmed to HT. He said the other two dysfunctional machines would also be restored.

HT had reported that one machine each at Bhaisakund, Gulala Ghat and VIP Road remained dysfunctional despite repeated repair and maintenance work. The three crematoriums have two electric cremation machines each.

At Bhaisakund, officials said around four to five bodies are brought for cremation every day. When both machines are out of order, families must wait or opt for traditional cremation methods.

Earlier, LMC chief finance officer Mahamilind Lal told HT that ₹50 lakh had been allocated for repair and maintenance of electric crematoriums during the current financial year. Prabhat had said the civic body spent more than ₹8 lakh on repairs and maintenance of the machines in the past six months.

He said officials were carrying out maintenance work and supplying required spare parts to restore the dysfunctional machines.

The restoration leaves two machines at the other crematoriums awaiting repair.