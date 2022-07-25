Lucknow: Orthodontics take out ‘Smile Rally’ for public awareness
Correcting the misaligned teeth or malocclusions not only gives your face a confident smile or improves self-esteem but it also contributes to good health, said experts at the ‘Smile Rally- A Public Awareness Initiative’ organised by Orthodontic Study Group of Lucknow in collaboration with Indian Orthodontic Society on Sunday.
“Teeth, if in good/correct shape, help in better chewing of food. Better chewing and better looks are two things related to good health and increased self-esteem,” said Dr Sudhir Kapoor, professor and head, department of orthodontics and dentofacial orthopaedics, Sardar Patel Post Graduate Institute of Dental and Medical Sciences.
Head of department of orthodontics from various institutes in the state capital including Dr Rohit Khanna, Dr Tipti Tikku, Dr Pradip Tandon, and Dr GK Singh and students from the departments attended the car rally taken put from 112 police headquarters to Rumi gate via Hazratganj. Over 100 doctors participated in the event.
The rally attempted to make public aware about treatment of crooked teeth with braces/aligners by a qualified orthodontist. “Companies are offering direct corrective measures via aligners being sold online. People should avoid using them without consulting an orthodontic,” said Dr Sudhir Kapoor.
He said, “Using braces or aligners for correcting tooth position should be guided by an orthodontic. This will ensure correct treatment.”
“The best age of correcting misaligned teeth is growing age when all milk teeth are gone,” he said.
-
Men disguised as transwomen rob new mom of her gold chain, arrested
Mumbai: A gang of three men were arrested on Sunday for impersonating transwomen and cheating a new mother of hPrajapati'sgold chain worth ₹50,000. The frauds instilled fear in the woman by telling her that her two-day-old son is born with evil spirits and bad luck. According to the MIDC police, on July 6, the victim, identified as Alka Prajapati (28), resident of Gupta Chawl, MIDC had given birth to a son.
-
Protest by Dharavi locals spur cops to arrest 2 more in kabaddi player’s murder
Mumbai: Dissatisfied with the probe into the alleged murder of a 26-year-old kabaddi player Vimal Nadar, around 400 locals led by the family and neighbours of the deceased held a protest outside the Dharavi police station on Sunday.
-
ISC Class 12 results: Two students from Pune secure third rank
PUNE Two students from The Bishop's School, Camp, have scored the third rank along with 76 others and scored 99.25 per cent in ISC or Class 12 results. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations announced ISC or Class 12 results on Sunday. Kalpana Panda of the science stream and Kanishk Sujai Hegde from the commerce stream have scored 99.25 per cent.
-
UP logs 421 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death
Uttar Pradesh recorded 421 fresh covid cases on Sunday and one death due to the disease in Sambhal district. “In the past 24 hours, 380 patients defeated covid infection while a total 20,72,986 patients have recovered in the state till now,” said Association of International Doctors, secretary general, Dr Abhishek Shukla. State at present has 2,767 active covid cases. State has reported a total 20,99,313 covid cases and 23,560 deaths till now.
-
ISC results announced, Thane girl among 18 others ranking first in country
Mumbai: Results for the Indian School Certificate (ISC class 12) exams were announced on Sunday evening. Thane's 18-year-old a student of Smt Sulochanadevi Singhania School, Upasana Nandi is among 18 students in the country to bag the first rank. The overall success rate for the batch this year stands at 99.38%, whereas for Maharashtra schools, the success rate stands at 99.76%. Nandi scored 99.75% in the examination.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics