Lucknow police seizes over 300 bikes, registers 21 FIRs in 15 months

The state capital police have registered 21 FIRs (first information report) and seized more than 300 vehicles over 15 months in Gomti Nagar Extension, where stunt riders have become a persistent traffic safety concern. The enforcement drive targets rash driving, overspeeding and stunt riding on roads that have emerged as a hotspot for dangerous biking activities. Representational image (Sourced)

“We have been regularly conducting checking drives, taking action against riders performing stunts or overspeeding. Several vehicles have been seized with cases registered during these operations,” said Sudhir Awasthi, inspector, Gomti Nagar Extension police station.

Police figures reveal that in 2025, authorities seized 281 vehicles for violations. During this period, 16 FIRs were registered, and around 150 riders involved in stunt riding were warned following counselling.

In the first three months of 2026, police have already registered five FIRs. About 45 vehicles were seized for similar violations, and approximately 100 stunt riders were warned after counselling, officials said.

An accident near Janeshwar Mishra Park involving young riders prompted renewed scrutiny of biker activity in the area. The wide, less-congested night roads in the locality have attracted bikers performing stunts for social media videos.

To strengthen monitoring, police have deployed a mobile patrol vehicle for permanent surveillance near the accident-prone stretch, ensuring immediate action against traffic rule violators.

Officials stated strict enforcement will continue against stunt riders and rash drivers as such activities violate traffic laws and pose serious risks to riders and other commuters on the road.

PAST SUCH INCIDENTS IN CITY-BOX

January 09, 2025: A biker died after allegedly slipping and falling while filming a video while speeding along the Outer Ring Road.

On November 21, 2024: In Gomti Nagar Extension, Sonu Kumar, 13, a resident of Khargapur, had set out on a motorcycle with his friends Akash and Ayush. The motorcycle belonged to Akash’s father. Near Gate Number 2 of Janeshwar Mishra Park, their allegedly speeding bike went out of control and crashed into a divider. Passersby, with police assistance, took the three injured teenagers to Lohia Hospital, where Sonu died.

July 14, 2024: A youth died while allegedly performing stunts on a sports bike near Janeshwar Mishra Park.

November 22, 2023: In an early morning hit-and-run case, an SUV speeding at 120 km per hour allegedly knocked down the nine-year-old son of a senior police officer on the G20 Road near Janeshwar Mishra Park in Gomti Nagar Extension at 5:30 am. The child died on the spot. The two accused, who were allegedly performing stunts and speeding on the same road before sunrise, were arrested.

November 18, 2023: Two bikers allegedly performing stunts in Gomti Nagar Extension collided with a divider; one died.

June 30, 2022: A youth died after allegedly falling from a bike while performing stunts on Shaheed Path.