Lucknow recovery agent killed over suspected affair with boss’s wife: Police

The murder of 26-year-old recovery agent Kunal Shukla here in the Banthra area on Tuesday has been linked to his employer’s suspicion of an affair with his wife, police said. Personal photographs, including birthday party pictures where Kunal and the woman were seen feeding cake to each other, allegedly fuelled the suspicion that led to the crime. A joint team of Banthra police and the surveillance cell cracked the case within 24 hours. (Sourced)

Kunal, a resident of Destiny Colony in Dadupur, was found dead inside the office of his employer, Vivek Singh, 34. He had been bludgeoned with an iron rod. His brother lodged a complaint, following which a case of murder was registered at Banthra police station.

A joint team of Banthra police and the surveillance cell claimed to have cracked the case within 24 hours. “We arrested Vivek Singh and his associate Wasim Ali Khan from the Gauribazar area and recovered the weapon of offence along with other incriminating evidence, DCP South Nipun Agarwal said on Wednesday.

According to police, Vivek suspected Kunal of being involved with his wife. “The photographs from a recent birthday celebration, where the two were seen feeding cake to each other, fuelled his doubts. Along with monetary disputes, this pushed Vivek to plan the murder,” an officer said.

Investigators stated that on Monday night, Vivek served alcohol to Kunal at his office. After Kunal fell asleep in an inebriated state, Vivek allegedly called his aide Wasim Ali Khan, 35, who struck Kunal repeatedly with an iron rod, killing him on the spot. The duo allegedly disposed of the rod behind the office boundary wall and threw his phone into a drain to destroy evidence.

“This was not an act of sudden rage but a planned murder. Roles were assigned, and efforts were made to conceal the crime. Our teams recovered crucial evidence, including the blood-stained clothes,” ADCP South Vasanth Rallapalli said.