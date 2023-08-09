Censure motion against BSP MP Danish Ali

LUCKNOW The Upper House in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday accepted a censure motion against Bahujan Samaj Party MP, Danish Ali, for taking exception to chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ at a function in Amroha three days ago. The Upper House in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday accepted the censure motion . (File Photo)

Moving the motion, BJP member Umesh Dwivedi urged the House to condemn, in one voice, the BSP MP. Leader of the House Keshav Prasad Maurya supported the motion, which chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh referred to the government for necessary action.

During a function in Amroha on Sunday to mark the launch of Amrit Bharat Station scheme, there were heated arguments between BJP MLC Harishankar Dhillon and BSP MP Danish Ali, when the former chanted ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and the latter objected to the address, saying it was government programme and not a party-specific event.

Dwivedi said one could chant ‘Bharat Mati ki jai’ slogan anywhere and anytime. The BSP MP’s taking offence to the slogan was deplorable and action must be taken against him, he added.

“I will shortly write to the Lok Sabha speaker, demanding him to suspend the BSP MP’s membership,” he told HT over phone.

Govt to consider pension hike for Loktantra Rakshak Senanis

The UP government will consider increasing the monthly pension of political functionaries jailed under Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) and the Defence of India Rules (DIR) during Emergency from 1975 to 1977. Leader of the House and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya made an announcement in this regard in the Upper House on Wednesday while responding to the demand by senior Samajwadi Party (SP) member Rajendra Chaudhary.

Chaudhary said Loktantra Rakshak Senanis, who fought to save democracy during Emergency, were living a difficult life because of price hike and demanded an enhancement of their pension from the current ₹20,000 to ₹30,000.

Both Vidhan Parishad chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh and leader of the House Keshav Prasad Maurya supported the proposal. However, Maurya’s remark that SP joined hands with the same party (Congress) that imposed Emergency on the country also led to exchange of some heated arguments.

The Yogi Adityanath government revised the monthly pension of political detainees from ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 in 2018.

SP WALKOUT OVER STATE OF EDUCATION

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday staged a walkout in the Upper House demanding discussion on the state of education in UP.

Raising the issue through adjournment motion, SP members Lal Bihari Yadav, Swami Prasad Maurya, Naresh Chandra Uttam, among others, said that the state of education was pitiable in UP.

They said unauthorised and unrecognised educational institutions had mushroomed in every district. Even teachers in government educational institutes - right from the primary to higher education level - were poorly paid, they added.

Minister for secondary education Gulab Devi tried to address members’ queries. Not satisfied with the reply, all SP members walked out of the House.