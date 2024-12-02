Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 2, 2024

Date Temperature Sky December 3, 2024 23.66 °C Sky is clear December 4, 2024 24.51 °C Few clouds December 5, 2024 25.0 °C Sky is clear December 6, 2024 24.19 °C Sky is clear December 7, 2024 24.09 °C Sky is clear December 8, 2024 24.29 °C Sky is clear December 9, 2024 23.22 °C Broken clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.33 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 24.85 °C Overcast clouds Chennai 27.53 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 20.97 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.53 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 24.6 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.83 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Lucknow today, on December 2, 2024, is 20.72 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.28 °C and 27.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 06:39 AM and will set at 05:12 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.58 °C and 27.81 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 26%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 329.0, falling in thecategory. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on December 2, 2024

