Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.02 °C, check weather forecast for February 21, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on February 21, 2025 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on February 21, 2025, is 29.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.02 °C and 31.41 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 06:38 AM and will set at 06:02 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 22, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.85 °C and 30.32 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 22%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 174.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 22, 2025
|29.02
|Broken clouds
|February 23, 2025
|28.12
|Sky is clear
|February 24, 2025
|27.95
|Sky is clear
|February 25, 2025
|28.78
|Sky is clear
|February 26, 2025
|30.35
|Broken clouds
|February 27, 2025
|33.10
|Sky is clear
|February 28, 2025
|33.83
|Few clouds
Weather in other cities on February 21, 2025
