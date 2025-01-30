Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 8.99 °C, check weather forecast for January 30, 2025

The temperature in Lucknow today, on January 30, 2025, is 23.68 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.99 °C and 26.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 25% and the wind speed is 25 km/h. The sun rose at 06:52 AM and will set at 05:46 PM. Lucknow weather update on January 30, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 31, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.61 °C and 27.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 332.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 31, 2025 23.68 Sky is clear February 1, 2025 24.79 Sky is clear February 2, 2025 26.47 Sky is clear February 3, 2025 27.37 Sky is clear February 4, 2025 26.27 Sky is clear February 5, 2025 26.85 Overcast clouds February 6, 2025 27.91 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on January 30, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.6 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 26.0 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.53 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.27 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 26.11 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 25.38 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.82 °C Sky is clear



