Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 6, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on January 6, 2025 here.
The temperature in Lucknow today, on January 6, 2025, is 19.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.99 °C and 23.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 06:56 AM and will set at 05:27 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.11 °C and 23.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 7, 2025
|19.07
|Few clouds
|January 8, 2025
|21.90
|Sky is clear
|January 9, 2025
|19.92
|Sky is clear
|January 10, 2025
|20.29
|Sky is clear
|January 11, 2025
|21.11
|Sky is clear
|January 12, 2025
|22.02
|Sky is clear
|January 13, 2025
|22.88
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on January 6, 2025
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.