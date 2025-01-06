Menu Explore
Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 6, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 06, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Lucknow on January 6, 2025 here.

The temperature in Lucknow today, on January 6, 2025, is 19.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.99 °C and 23.81 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 49% and the wind speed is 49 km/h. The sun rose at 06:56 AM and will set at 05:27 PM.

Lucknow weather update on January 06, 2025
Lucknow weather update on January 06, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.11 °C and 23.96 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 500.0, falling in the hazardous category. Everyone should remain cautious and limit their outdoor activities. The usage of masks and air purifying devices is highly advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 7, 202519.07Few clouds
January 8, 202521.90Sky is clear
January 9, 202519.92Sky is clear
January 10, 202520.29Sky is clear
January 11, 202521.11Sky is clear
January 12, 202522.02Sky is clear
January 13, 202522.88Broken clouds


Weather in other cities on January 6, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.15 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata20.1 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai25.33 °C Overcast clouds
Bengaluru21.96 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad23.43 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad21.93 °C Sky is clear
Delhi19.9 °C Sky is clear


This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

