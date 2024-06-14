Lucknow Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 32.99 °C, check weather forecast for June 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 15, 2024 45.77 °C Sky is clear June 16, 2024 45.61 °C Scattered clouds June 17, 2024 45.05 °C Scattered clouds June 18, 2024 46.3 °C Light rain June 19, 2024 39.96 °C Light rain June 20, 2024 39.85 °C Light rain June 21, 2024 41.55 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.55 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 36.29 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.09 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 23.28 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 29.64 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.64 °C Light rain Delhi 41.13 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Lucknow today, on June 14, 2024, is 42.88 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 32.99 °C and 46.87 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 16% and the wind speed is 16 km/h. The sun rose at 05:12 AM and will set at 07:01 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, June 15, 2024, Lucknow is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 36.47 °C and 47.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.With temperatures ranging between 32.99 °C and 46.87 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Lucknow today stands at 82.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Lucknow for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 14, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

