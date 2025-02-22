Lucknow: Elusive tiger survives Feb without a major kill, leaves officials puzzled

A tiger wandering in the Rehmankheda area since December 10, 2024, has managed to survive through February without making a major kill, raising concerns among forest officials involved in its rescue. The last reported large prey kill was on January 27, leaving experts assessing their next course of action. Since December 12, 2024, the tiger has killed 17 animals, including two baits provided by the forest team (Sourced)

The tiger’s presence has kept residents of 10 nearby villages indoors after sunset, with many adjusting their daily routines to avoid solitary outdoor activities. Despite multiple attempts by the forest department to lure the animal using bait, it has only consumed around 10 kilograms of meat from a tied bait. No fresh animal carcass was found in February, suggesting the tiger has not hunted any stray prey during this period.

Since December 12, 2024, the tiger has killed 17 animals, including two baits provided by the forest team, with its highest recorded consumption being around 15 kilograms from a single kill. However, it has not attacked any humans. Pugmarks have continued to be spotted almost every other day, with the latest sighting recorded on February 22 (Saturday).

Currently, four teams armed with tranquilising guns, along with two elephants, are conducting combing operations. Watchtowers have been set up at multiple locations for better monitoring.

“Our strategy has helped in restricting the tiger’s movement to two major zones. Experts are assessing the situation, and if needed, necessary adjustments will be made. The primary objective remains to prevent any man-animal conflict, and so far, we have succeeded in doing so,” said Sitanshu Pandey, divisional forest officer, Awadh Range, on Saturday.

The forest department is following guidelines from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), which prioritises providing a safe passage for wild animals that enter human settlements. While there is no fixed timeframe for concluding whether an animal has left the area, officials consider the prolonged absence of sightings as an indicator. However, with pugmarks detected as recently as February 22, the tiger’s presence remains confirmed.