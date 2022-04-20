Lucknow’s Gudamba firing incident follow-up: Six arrested, six cops suspended after CM highlights matter
Six people were arrested on Tuesday for firing on a group of youths in a car after chasing them for over a kilometre under the Gudamba police station limits on Sunday, police officials said. They said the assailants also allegedly lobbed crude bombs at the car.
Also on Tuesday, Lucknow commissioner of police (CP) DK Thakur suspended six police personnel including inspector in-charge of Gudamba police station, Satish Sahu, two sub-inspectors – Mohd Mahroof and Satish Kumar – as well as two constables. Besides, a sub-inspector of Aliganj police station, Ramesh Chandra, was suspended for showing negligence in the matter.
The action came after chief minister Yogi Adityanath pointed out the matter during a meeting on Monday night. The CM had ordered suspension of the police personnel for negligence in the case.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), North, Prachi Singh, said that those arrested were identified as Aman Rawat, 23, Akash Nigam, 19, Abhay Srivastava, 19, Adarsh Tiwari, 24, Pankaj Rawat, 26, and Aditya Rajpoot, 23. She said two more people Honey Tiwari and Love Kumar are still at large and efforts are on for their arrest after registering an FIR in the matter.
Another police official said that related to the incident, two groups of youth had a dispute over some issue a few days ago and the victim party lodged an FIR with the Aliganj police station in the matter. He said the Aliganj police, however, did not act in the case, following which, sub-inspector Ramesh Chandra, who was the investigation officer of the previous case, has been suspended.
He said an FIR of rioting, attempt to murder as well as charges of 7 Criminal Law Amendment Act and 2/3 Explosive Substances Act has been slapped against the accused in the matter.
-
5 students injured as school bus overturns in Hoshiarpur
Five students were injured on Tuesday when a school bus turned turtle, about 60 km from here, police said. The students were returning home after school hours when the bus overturned at some distance from their school. Talwara station house officer inspector Manmohan Singh said the injured students were admitted to the community health centre in Hajipur from where three were referred to the Civil Hospital, Mukerian.
-
Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh meet Sonia Gandhi
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh met party chief Sonia Gandhi in presence of political strategist Prashant Kishor in New Delhi on Tuesday and discussed the road map to contest the 2023 MP assembly elections, leaders familiar with the matter said. A survey was also conducted on 75 seats, where the Congress has lost four times consecutively, to analyse the reasons for the defeat.
-
AAP MP promises SYL water to Haryana, kicks up political storm in Punjab
Rajya Sabha member Sushil Gupta of the Aam Aadmi Party triggered a political storm in Punjab after he said that waters from the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal will reach Haryana's fields if his party comes to power in the state. Gupta, who is the AAP's Haryana affairs in-charge, on Tuesday claimed that his party will form the government in Haryana and “water” will reach every field in the state in 2025.
-
Congress set to take action against former Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar
The Congress is set to initiate disciplinary action against former Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar for going against “party lines”, said sources on Tuesday. Similar action is expected against veteran Kerala leader KV Thomas, who too was put on notice by the party's disciplinary action committee on April 11. The disciplinary committee is expected to meet in the next 72 hours to decide the fate of the two senior party leaders.
-
Indian women’s softball team to debut at XIX Asiad
S.raju@htlive.com MEERUT The Indian women's softball team is all set to make its debut at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2022 through a wildcard entry. Speaking about the development, Softball Association of India's first elected woman president Neetal Narang said that the international body, Softball Asia, considered and approved the Indian women team's entry during the Softball Asia executive committee meeting held in February, this year.
