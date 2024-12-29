Mahakumbh: U.P. police security model worth emulation, says MP delegation

The Uttar Pradesh government’s extensive preparations for the Mahakumbh 2025 could well be a learning curve for other states especially for the 2028 Ujjain Kumbh as a delegation of senior officials from the Madhya Pradesh Police has arrived in Sangam city to study the UP Police’s security and crowd control strategies, said assistant commissioner of police, U.P. police, Rajkumar Meena. Mahakumbh-2025 officials briefing the visiting Madhya Pradesh team in Prayagraj. (Sourced)

Also, commissioner of Ujjain Sanjay Gupta met his counterpart at Prayagraj Vijay Vishwas Pant. “The arrangements made by the U.P. police will help us in organising Kumbh 2028 at Ujjain. Our police gained insights into various aspects of the security arrangements, including the use of artificial intelligence), mechanisms to counter cybercrime, and crowd management systems,” Gupta said.

“The Uttar Pradesh government has made elaborate arrangements in Mahakumbh and there are many things that we can pick for 2028 Ujjain Kumbh,” he added. Thereafter a delegation of senior Madhya Pradesh cops toured key locations in Mahakumbh Mela area to observe and understand on-ground preparations by UP Police.

Tarun Kaushik, DIG, ATS, Madhya Pradesh, praised the U.P. police model, saying it should be adopted by police forces in other states. He also said the MP police would coordinate with the U.P. police during the Ujjain Kumbh in 2028 to ensure seamless operations.

He praised U.P. police’s meticulous preparations over the past three years, particularly in traffic management, calling it a model worth emulating.