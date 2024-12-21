Mahakumbh: UPPCL promises uninterrupted power

Prayagraj is gearing up for a grand spectacle of faith and culture with Mahakumbh 2025 just around the corner. For representation only (HT File Photo)

To ensure uninterrupted power supply for millions of devotees there during the 45-day mega cultural event, the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL), a distribution entity owned by the UP government, has undertaken massive infrastructure upgrades, including the construction of 182 km of HT lines and 1,405 km of LT lines.

“To meet the anticipated unprecedented electricity demand, the Corporation has established 170 new sub-stations (11/0.4 kV with 400 kVA capacity), 14 sub-stations (11/0.4 kV with 250 kVA capacity), and 128 sub-stations (11/0.4 kV with 100 kVA capacity),” UPPCL chairman Ashish Kumar Goyel said.

“Over 67,000 LED streetlights and 425,000 camp connections have been installed to light up the iconic pilgrimage site,” he added.

High-tech safety and quick response systems

To ensure safety and smooth power distribution, the UPPCL has deployed high-tech RMU (Ring Main Unit) systems capable of restoring supply within 30 seconds of a breakdown or fault in the meal area.

“For emergencies, DG sets have been installed at strategic locations. Camps and pilgrim shelters are being grounded with conduit pipes to prevent short-circuits, while detailed safety instructions are being disseminated,” Goyel claimed.

Energy conservation through solar innovation

For the first time, solar-powered streetlights are being installed to reduce energy consumption. Also, hydrogenised high-mast lights are being deployed in off-grid areas, making Mahakumbh 2025 not just a spiritual but also an environmentally conscious event.

Urban and rural infrastructure overhaul

Urban power infrastructure has seen significant upgrades, including the construction of a new 2x10 MVA capacity sub-station in Prayagraj and four new 33 kV lines to serve high-demand zones.

To enhance power distribution in the eastern part of the Mela region, the newly constructed 132/33 kV Ghurpur sub-station has been electrified. Furthermore, three new 33 kV lines originating from this sub-station have been energised, ensuring power availability for both Prayagraj city and the Mela region.

“With meticulous preparations, Mahakumbh 2025, backed by a reliable and sustainable power supply, may stand out as a grand celebration of faith and cultural heritage,” Goyel asserted.