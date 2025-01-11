Mahakumbh-2025: Two months of action later, Ganga water fit for holy dip

Reprimanded by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for releasing untreated sewage into the Ganga, water at the Sangam point which carried chemicals from factories from 23 districts and filth from drains, is now flowing swift, in one of its cleanest forms seen in many years. Devotees take a dip in the Ganga at Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

Prayagraj city alone generates 468.28 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage, while the sewage treatment capacity of the city was 340 MLD. The challenge was 34 untapped drains that released 128.28 MLD of sewage untreated into the river.

On November 5, when the on-ground effort to clean water in the rivers began, the dissolved oxygen (DO) level was 7.9 while the biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) level (a measure of the amount of oxygen needed to break down organic matter in water) was recorded at 2.8.

Data from the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board laboratories in Prayagraj, says the water now is good for bathing. The change in water quality is reflected in the BOD level at Sangam that was recorded 3.0 milligrams per liter (𝑚𝑔/𝑙) while the DO level at 8.3 milligrams per liter (𝑚𝑔/𝑙), by the labs, where the first Shahi Snan of the Mahakumbh-2025 is slated for Monday.

The change in water quality came after industries in 23 districts were asked to close operations and 34 untapped drains were diverted for filtration at the temporary sewage treatment plants (STPs).

“Apart from the closure of industries that release effluents into the Ganga and other rivers that connect to it, temporary STPs have been made. The data on January 7 suggests water quality is appropriate for bathing of devotees,” said Ravindra Pratap Singh, chairperson, UPPCB.

The BOD level of a river should be less than 3 milligrams per litre, while the DO level in river water should be greater than 5 milligrams per litre for it to be considered fit for bathing.

The roster for closure of industrial units is in addition to the work of tapping/diverting drains at the local level with the help of temporary sewage treatment plants (STPs) in Prayagraj and the districts nearby.

The Mahakumbh has six key ritual bathing days - January 13, 14 and 29, February 3, 12 and 26. As crores of devotees will take a holy dip at the Sangam on these days, the roster has been planned accordingly. Ganga water from Bijnor, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Meerut, Bagpat, Hapur and Ghaziabad takes about nine days to reach Prayagraj, according to the irrigation department. Hence, industries have been asked to shut down so that dirty water does not reach Prayagraj.

“Industry closure and STPs have played a role in reducing the pollution level in the river,” said a senior UPPCB officer.

During the important dates, industrial closure will be enforced for four days keeping in view the river water flow. For January 13 (Paush Poornima), the industrial units were asked to remain shut between January 4 and 6 and on January 13 . For the January 14 Makar Sankranti Shahi Snan, the closure was planned between January 5 and 7 and on January 14.

Addition of fresh water into the Ganga at different places has been planned particularly from the Narora Dam, in Bulandshahr district. Over 6,000 cusecs of water are being released into the river gradually, and more will be released if the need arises, officials said. This will further improve water quality, though temporarily. The barrage feeds the Lower Ganga Canal and the Parallel Lower Ganga Canal, which are used for irrigation.