Making present, future bright is purpose of polls: Ram Madhav

Ram Madhav, member, National Executive of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on Friday said the purpose of elections in a democracy is to make the present and future bright. Ram Madhav, member, National Executive of RSS, speaking at a seminar in Varanasi on May 24. (HT)

“While voting, it is necessary to think about the present but the broader goal should not be forgotten. The charioteer of change should be a person who makes every citizen proud of the changes taking place in the country,” he said while speaking at a seminar on “Voting: Our right as well as our ultimate duty”.

Lok Jagran Manch, Bhelupur, had organised the event at CM Anglo Bengali Inter College here. “In the last 10 years, due to proper use of voting, the picture of a new India has come before the world. Apart from fundamental changes, cultural changes are also changing the condition of the country. We all can see this cultural change under 5 points,” Madhav added.

He discussed socio-cultural change as the first point. “There is a feeling among the citizens that we are all partners in this nation. At present this form of economic purity gives rise to a new economic culture,” Madhav said.

Thirdly, he said that today the feeling of security among the people creates a new security culture. Discussing the fourth point, he said even at present India is non-aligned, but present India is friendly to everyone in the world considering its public interest paramount.

Mahant Bharat Bhushan of Sant Ravidas temple was the special guest on the occasion. Another special guest Padma Shri Dr KK Tripathi said, “Democratic systems are described even in the Vedic period. Through our voting, we should give birth to such a tradition that will increase the respect of Kashi in the entire country.”

Presiding over the programme, Padma Shri Rajeshwar Acharya said, “Use your right to vote to establish the prestige and loyalty of Kashi.” The vote of thanks was delivered by coordinator Rahul Singh and conducted by Dr Harendra Rai.