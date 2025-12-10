A 22-year-old man was brutally murdered in full public view by five individuals in Moradabad’s Majhola area on Monday night, police said. Man brutally murdered in public view in Moradabad

The deceased, identified as Prince Chauhan alias Pawan Kumar, was first shot in the chest and then bludgeoned to death with a stone, police said. Prince worked on a contract for the electricity department while pursuing his graduation.

Prince was at a liquor outlet in Chidiya Tola when five men—identified as Prashant alias Bandar, Bhim, Bhola, Yash Saini, and Abhi Jatav—arrived at the spot. An argument broke out after Prashant allegedly struck Prince’s scooter.

The confrontation escalated quickly. Moments later, Prashant allegedly opened fire on Prince, after which the attackers crushed his head with a stone.

Police rushed Prince to Sai Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. As news spread, family members and locals gathered at the hospital. The staff locked the hospital doors to control the situation.

The family placed Prince’s body on a road and staged a protest, which reportedly triggered a one-kilometre-long traffic jam that lasted for around 20 minutes. Police were able to pacify the relatives, and the body was sent for post-mortem.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the killing stemmed from an old dispute. SP City Kumar Ranvijay Singh said Prince and the accused had a history of minor fights.

Prashant and Bhim Saini had once thrashed Prince, who later retaliated by assaulting Bhim, officials said. While Bhim has been detained, five teams to track down the remaining accused.