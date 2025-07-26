Search
Man falls into shaft of faulty elevator, dies in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Jul 26, 2025 08:38 am IST

A man died after he accidentally fell into the shaft of a faulty elevator at an apartment complex on Ayodhya Road on Thursday evening, police said, adding they were investigating potential negligence in the case.

Identified as Vijay Yadav, 54, from Ghazipur, he was staying at Sai Yash Residences in Unnao Kalan with his daughter on the fifth floor.

“The BBD police station has sent the body for postmortem, and other necessary actions are being carried out,” said a police statement.

According to police, after Yadav pressed the lift button to go to the terrace around 5.30 pm, the duct’s doors opened, but the elevator had not arrived on the said floor yet. Not realising this, he stepped in and plunged several floors down the shaft, resulting in his death.

Police said the body was recovered from the base of the shaft and sent for a post-mortem. Yadav, who was in Lucknow for medical treatment, was a retired executive of a sugar mill in Sultanpur and had recently undergone spinal treatment.

Meanwhile, residents reportedly alleged severe irregularities in the maintenance of the lift system, claiming previous complaints had gone unaddressed.

