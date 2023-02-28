Man, his nephew shot dead over old enmity in U.P.’s Amethi

Two people, including a man and his nephew, were allegedly shot dead by four bike-borne assailants over old political enmity under Musafirkhana police station of Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district late on Monday night, police said on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Suresh Yadav and his nephew Brijesh Yadav, both residents of Bhaddaur village of Amethi. (For Representation)

The deceased were identified as Suresh Yadav (55) and his nephew Brijesh Yadav (25), both residents of Bhaddaur village of Amethi, they added. The duo was travelling in a jeep when the assailants opened indiscriminate firing on them, the police said.

As per the police, the killings were fallout of nearly a decade old enmity over supremacy in village politics between two families. Superintendent of police, Amethi, Elamaran G said the victims’ family had given a written complaint of murder against five named and two unidentified assailants.

He said those named in the FIR were Jamaludeen, Moinudeen, Waseer Khan, Rahul Yadav and Sanjay Yadav besides two unidentified criminals. The FIR was registered at Musafirkhana police station. The sensational double murder has triggered tension in the area. Senior police officials have deployed a heavy police force apprehending a communal or a group clash in the area.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Amethi, Harendra Kumar said Suresh Yadav was a clerk in Musafirkhana tehsil. His mother Ramapati Devi is the Pradhan of Bhaddaur village. The ASP said the crime was committed when Suresh Yadav along with his nephew and one other person Shubham Verma was returning from a marriage function in a jeep at around 9.30 pm.

He said the assailants intercepted their jeep near Dadra village and opened indiscriminate firing on them. He said the assailants fired over 12 rounds of bullets. Both Yadav and his nephew were rushed to a community health centre where they were declared brought dead. He said the third man Shubham Verma who accompanied them escaped unhurt. He was being questioned about the assailants.

Another cop requesting anonymity said primary investigation revealed that Bhaddaur is a Muslim dominated village and Jamaludeen and his family had political rivalry with Suresh Yadav and his family for the last 10 years.

He said Jamaludeen and his aides were also accused of attacking Suresh Yadav and his nephew in 2015. He said some suspects had been taken into the custody and further investigation into the case was in progress.