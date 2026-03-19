Barabanki , A man, employed as a gardener in Shahjahanpur district, took a day's leave from work to stand in queue in the hope of securing an LPG cylinder for his ailing parents here, waiting around nine hours in front of a distribution agency. Man takes day off work, stands in 9-hour queue for LPG cylinder in UP's Barabanki

Arun Kumar, a resident of Tindola Barethi village in Banki block, said he reached a local gas agency around 3 am on Wednesday after walking nearly 8 km from his home, and stood in line for hours to obtain an LPG cylinder.

His mother recently suffered a brain haemorrhage, while his father is battling cancer. With both parents bedridden, Arun said he had to urgently arrange an LPG cylinder for their meals.

The sole breadwinner for the family, which also includes his two school-going daughters, Arun works as a gardener in Shahjahanpur, around 200 km from his native village.

With no cooking gas left at home, he took a day off work and returned to his village to arrange a refill.

"I had booked the cylinder four-five days ago, but it has not been delivered. Due to rising prices and delayed supply, it is becoming increasingly difficult for poor families like ours to cook daily meals," he said.

"I lined up at the agency at 3 am and got the cylinder around 12 noon. The agency opens at 10 am," he said.

District Supply Officer Rakesh Tiwari said the matter was inquired into after it came to notice. "The agency informed that the connection holder, Arun Kumar, was provided a gas cylinder the same day. He has also been given the agency's contact number so that cylinders can be delivered to his home whenever required," Tiwari said.

Arun confirmed that he has received a cylinder and was provided a contact number for future home delivery.

"I come home from Shahjahanpur once a month, and ensure there is cooking gas for my ailing parents at home. Due to some shortage this time, I had to wait longer in the queue," he said.

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