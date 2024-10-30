Markets stay abuzz with buyers on Dhanteras

As anticipated, it was rush hour at major markets in the state capital on Tuesday as people rushed to jewellery stores, automobile showrooms and others on account of Dhanteras. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

While the morning pulled a small crowd to stores, the number of buyers rose significantly as the day progressed. From apparels and ‘junk jewelry’ to go with their Diwali outfits to shoes and bags, a number of goods caught the attention of buyers, who even called their near and dear ones to help them choose.

Priyanka Rastogi, 25, who was confused between two Laxmi-Ganesh idols at Bhoothnath market, said that she liked the ones that are decorated with kundans and pearls but was skeptical about buying them over a biodegradable one.

“Soon after returning home from office, I went the market to buy items for puja. I ended up buying an idol that is good for the environment. I also bought decorative lights for Diwali,” added Rastogi.

Shikha Dubey, 28, a teacher in a private school, said she bought decorative flower hangings, Diya and a silver coin for the occasion. “I have been shopping in bits and pieces for quite a few days. I think my festival shopping spree will only end on the day of Diwali,” said Dubey.

“Dhanteras turned out to be a good day for business. As an owner of a housekeeping shop, we brought several Diwali items from Mumbai and Delhi that are rarely found in the city, and did a huge online marketing for them. It did the trick and people came flocking to our shop today to give us an overwhelming response. Our in-house brand brooms, CNC also garnered a huge response from customers today owing to its price,” said Hammad Rasheed, the owner of RR Syndicate in Aminabad.

A prominent sweet store in Aminabad, Madhurima also did brisk business as his regular customers formed beeline to buy dry fruits, laddu, namkeen and others. Vineet Gupta, the proprietor, said, “We are thankful to our loyal customers who visited our outlet in Aminabad as we will celebrate 200 years of establishment of our firm in 2025.”

Apoorva Srivastava and his brother-in-law Kartikeya Rai spent hours at Pratap Market to buy spiral lights and other decorative items.