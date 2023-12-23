close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Mayawati should consider joining INDIA bloc: Uttar Pradesh Congress chief

Mayawati should consider joining INDIA bloc: Uttar Pradesh Congress chief

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 23, 2023 09:30 AM IST

Rai’s comment came the day after Mayawati indicated to newspersons in Lucknow about keeping the doors open to join the INDIA bloc, an alliance of 28 opposition parties against the BJP.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai on Friday said that the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) should seriously consider joining the INDIA bloc of Opposition parties.

BSP supremo Mayawati (HT FILE PHOTO)

“Given the current political scenario in the country and the condition of Dalits, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati should seriously consider joining the INDIA alliance,” Rai said over the phone from Muzaffarnagar where earlier in the day he led the U.P. Jodo Yatra and staged a dharna against the suspension of 146 Opposition MPs.

“In future, no one knows when an alliance or party will need the support of the other party in the interest of the people and country,” the BSP chief said at the press conference on Thursday.

